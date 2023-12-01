See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Where is That Pesky Recession?
With continued concern about a looming U.S. recession, it seems like a good time to consult the latest U.S. Federal Reserve Macro Snapshot. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank is here to help with that.
1. We’re talking about the FRED Macro Snapshot that updates quarterly, correct?
2. Let’s take the snapshot components one at a time. First, what’s it looking like for U.S. GDP for the year?
3. Next, Gross Domestic Income. This is a GDP component correct?
4. The snapshot also looks at Labor Market conditions and Consumer Price Inflation. What are the major trends about the health of our economy reflected in this snapshot?
5. Now just this morning we got new data on Personal Consumption Expenditures. How does that affect what we just talked about?
6. Does today’s inflation reading support a “soft landing” for the economy?
7. Does other new economic data out earlier this week alter the FRED snapshot at all?
8. Even though the latest published analytics show an increase of just over 7% in Black Friday merchandise sales, you wrote that this Christmas holiday shopping season could be more about experiences and services spending, than a focus on goods spending. Why?
9. You noted three major consumer leisure - revenge travel stocks recently. Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL - Free Report) , Sands China (SCHYY - Free Report) and Live Nation Entertainment (LYV - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on what the FRED Macro Snapshot says about our economy. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.