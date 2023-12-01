See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1:
Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU - Free Report) : This nuclear fuel and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Centrus Energy's shares gained 1.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72% over the last 60 days.
Aquestive Therapeutics' shares gained 34.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Toyota's shares gained 9.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
