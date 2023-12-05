Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Centrus Energy (LEU - Free Report) : This company which is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Centrus Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

Centrus Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

Centrus Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | Centrus Energy Corp. Quote

Toyota Motor (TM - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading automakers in the world in terms of sales and production, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 day.

Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus

Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus

Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Quote

Modine Manufacturing (MOD - Free Report) : This company which operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus

Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus

Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

Summit Financial Group (SMMF - Free Report) : This financial holding company which provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Summit Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Summit Financial Group, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) - free report >>

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) - free report >>

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) - free report >>

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) - free report >>

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks finance industrial-products