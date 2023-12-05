We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Centrus Energy (LEU - Free Report) : This company which is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Centrus Energy Corp. Price and Consensus
Centrus Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | Centrus Energy Corp. Quote
Toyota Motor (TM - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading automakers in the world in terms of sales and production, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 day.
Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus
Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote
NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Quote
Modine Manufacturing (MOD - Free Report) : This company which operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus
Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote
Summit Financial Group (SMMF - Free Report) : This financial holding company which provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Summit Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Summit Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Summit Financial Group, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.