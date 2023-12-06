We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Everest Group, Ltd. (EG - Free Report) : This company which is a property and casualty insurer and reinsurer, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
Everest Group, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Everest Group, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Everest Group, Ltd. Quote
Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus
Adecoagro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Adecoagro S.A. Quote
Arcos Dorados (ARCO - Free Report) : This company which operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil, Latin America and the Caribbean, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 day.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote
Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) : This company which is an automakers and a mobility provider, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus
Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote
Insight Enterprises (NSIT - Free Report) : This company which is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 days.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Insight Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.