New Strong Buy Stocks for December 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG - Free Report) : This company which is a property and casualty insurer and reinsurer, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados (ARCO - Free Report) : This company which operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil, Latin America and the Caribbean, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 day.

Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) : This company which is an automakers and a mobility provider, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT - Free Report) : This company which is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


