We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bear of the Day: Sonos, Inc. (SONO)
Sonos, Inc. ((SONO - Free Report) ) shares soared following its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 earnings release on November 15 despite its big bottom-line miss.
Some of the recent comeback might have been driven by the fact that Sonos also announced a new stock repurchase program that same day. Still, Sonos sits at a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) right now because of its downbeat EPS estimates which have been cut substantially for FY24 and FY25 since its Q4 report. Plus, its surge has the stock looking a bit overheated.
The Basics
Sonos shipped its first product in 2005, helping usher in the modern, higher-end speaker era. Today, the speaker company competes in a somewhat crowded connected speaker space alongside Bose and other audio-focused firms, as well as global tech powers such as Apple.
Sonos specializes in wireless and multi-room sound systems, selling a range of sleek, connected speakers, subwoofers, soundbars for TVs, and more.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Sonos went public in 2018 and its stock moved mostly sideways until the initial Covid market-wide selloff and the boom that followed. The speaker firm posted 29% revenue expansion in its fiscal 2021 and 2% growth in FY22 before seeing its revenue slide 5.5% YoY in its recently-reported fiscal 2023 period.
The company’s adjusted earnings fell from $1.24 to $0.92 in FY23. Current Zacks estimates call for Sonos’ adjusted earnings to slide another 12% in FY24 on marginally lower revenue.
SONO’s FY24 consensus estimate has slipped by 24% since its mid-November earnings release, with its FY25 estimate now 19% lower. These negative EPS revisions help it land a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Sonos currently trades over 60% below its all-time highs. SONO stock is down 7% in 2023 vs. its industry’s 12% gain and the S&P 500’s 20% climb. The underperformance includes a roughly 40% surge since its Q4 release on November 15.
The rebound has Sonos attempting to retake its 200-day moving average. But the rapid rise pushed SONO into deeply overbought RSI territory vs. way oversold just a month ago. Sonos is also trading at 56.9X forward 12-month earnings, which marks a huge premium to its low-ranked industry’s 15.1X average.