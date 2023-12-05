See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) - free report >>
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) - free report >>
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:
Summit Financial Group (SMMF - Free Report) : This financial holding company which provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Summit Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Summit Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Summit Financial Group, Inc. Quote
Summit Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.99 compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Summit Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Summit Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Summit Financial Group, Inc. Quote
Park Hotels & Resorts (PK - Free Report) : This lodging Real Estate company which operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and in international markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Price and Consensus
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Quote
Park Hotels & Resorts has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.53 compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Quote
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC - Free Report) : This banking services company which provides customary consumer and commercial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Old Second Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.84 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.