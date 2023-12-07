Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Travelzoo (TZOO - Free Report) : This internet media company which, is engaged in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company which, processes and distributes metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company which, is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

AudioCodes (AUDC - Free Report) : This company which, is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 day.

Griffon (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company which, is conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


