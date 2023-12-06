We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bull of the Day: The Progressive Corp. (PGR)
The Progressive Corp (PGR - Free Report) , a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a massive American insurance company. Analysts have taken their expectations higher across the board, particularly following its latest quarterly release back in mid-October.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition to favorable earnings estimate revisions, the company resides within the Zacks Insurance – Property & Casualty industry, currently ranked in the top 13% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a deeper look at the company.
The Progressive Corp.
Progressive snapped a streak of negative surprises in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 20% and posting a modest 0.3% revenue surprise.
Drilling a bit deeper, Progressive saw total Policies in Force grow 10% from the year-ago period, reflecting continued business momentum. PGR shares enjoyed buying pressure following the print, now heading toward all-time highs.
It’s worth noting that Progressive shares have been monster performers in general over the last decade, delivering a remarkable 23% annualized return vs. the S&P 500’s 12.3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition, the stock could be a target among growth-focused investors, as reflected by its Style Score of “A” for Growth. Consensus estimates for its current fiscal year (FY23) suggest 34% earnings growth paired with an 18% sales climb, with expectations for FY24 suggesting earnings and revenue growth rates of 49% and 13%, respectively.
The company’s revenue growth has remained steady, as we can see in the annual chart below. Please note that the 2023 value is on a trailing twelve-month basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.
The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.
The Progressive Corp. (PGR - Free Report) would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).