Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:

Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) : This agricultural company which is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus

Adecoagro’s shares gained 9.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Adecoagro S.A. Price

Insight Enterprises (NSIT - Free Report) : This company which is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Insight Enterprises’ shares gained 11.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price

Arcos Dorados (ARCO - Free Report) : This company which operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil, Latin America and the Caribbean, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados’s shares gained 25.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


