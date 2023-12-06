See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:
Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) : This agricultural company which is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Adecoagro’s shares gained 9.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Insight Enterprises (NSIT - Free Report) : This company which is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 days.
Insight Enterprises’ shares gained 11.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Arcos Dorados (ARCO - Free Report) : This company which operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil, Latin America and the Caribbean, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Arcos Dorados’s shares gained 25.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
