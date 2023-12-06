See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:
Dole (DOLE - Free Report) : This company which is a producer of fresh bananas and pineapples, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) : This agricultural company which is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Arcos Dorados (ARCO - Free Report) : This company which operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil, Latin America and the Caribbean, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
