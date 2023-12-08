We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bear of the Day: Clearway Energy (CWEN)
The long-term prospects of alternative energy player Clearway Energy (CWEN - Free Report) may still be perplexing but unfortunately, there may be more short-term risk ahead landing its stock a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and the Bear of the Day.
After widely missing earnings expectations for two consecutive quarters investors may want to curb their enthusiasm for Clearway’s luring 6.34% annual dividend yield amid weak renewable resource conditions and lower natural gas prices.
Image Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration
Weak Q3 Results: Notably, the Zacks Alternative Energy-Other Industry is in the bottom 39% of over 250 Zacks industries and Clearway’s Q3 results in November alluded to a tougher operating environment.
While Q3 sales of $371 million topped estimates by 8% earnings of $0.03 a share fell a very concerning -94% below expectations of $0.55 a share. This comes after Q2 earnings of $0.33 a share missed the Zacks Consensus of $0.55 a share by -40% in August.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Weaker Outlook: Largely attributing to Clearway’s strong sell rating, annual earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 are down -10% over the last 60 days while FY24 EPS estimates have fallen -11%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
On top of this, Clearway’s stock is already down -21% this year to vastly underperform the broader indexes and trail its Zacks Subindustry’s -14%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Takeaway
While it’s far too soon to call Clearway Energy’s stock a value trap, investors may want to think twice before investing in the company at the moment considering its lucrative dividend yield but poor performance of late.