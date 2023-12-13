We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Paymentus (PAY - Free Report) : This company which, is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.
Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) : This company which, is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high quality, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled speed and superior service, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.0% over the last 60 days.
Centrus Energy (LEU - Free Report) : This company which, is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 day.
Customers Bancorp (CUBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX - Free Report) : This company which, participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA and is the world’s largest franchise bottler for Coca-Cola products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.