Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Paymentus (PAY - Free Report) : This company which, is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) : This company which, is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high quality, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled speed and superior service, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.0% over the last 60 days.

Dutch Bros Inc. Price and Consensus

Dutch Bros Inc. Price and Consensus

Dutch Bros Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dutch Bros Inc. Quote

Centrus Energy (LEU - Free Report) : This company which, is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 day.

Centrus Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

Centrus Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

Centrus Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | Centrus Energy Corp. Quote

Customers Bancorp (CUBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus

Customers Bancorp, Inc price-consensus-chart | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote

Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX - Free Report) : This company which, participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA and is the world’s largest franchise bottler for Coca-Cola products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) - free report >>

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) - free report >>

Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI) - free report >>

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) - free report >>

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers consumer-staples reit