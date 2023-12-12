Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11th:

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT - Free Report) : This B2B ecommerce solutions and large parcel merchandising company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

GigaCloud’s shares gained 77.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

GameStop Corp. (GME - Free Report) : This specialty games and entertainment products retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.3% over the last 60 days.

GameStop’s shares gained 28.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

FinWise’s shares gained 33.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

