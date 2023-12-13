Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:

Dole (DOLE - Free Report) : This company which, is a producer of fresh bananas and pineapples, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Dole PLC Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.70%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Dole PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX - Free Report) : This company which, participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA and is the world’s largest franchise bottler for Coca-Cola products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.45%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Griffon (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company which is conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.15%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Griffon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

agriculture consumer-staples dividend-yield multi-sector-conglomerates