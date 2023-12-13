Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:

Galapagos NV (GLPG - Free Report) : This integrated biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.9% over the last 60 days.

Galapagos NV Price and Consensus

Galapagos NV Price and Consensus

Galapagos NV price-consensus-chart | Galapagos NV Quote

Galapagos’ shares gained 9.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Galapagos NV Price

Galapagos NV Price

Galapagos NV price | Galapagos NV Quote

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA - Free Report) : This banking company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price and Consensus

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price and Consensus

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote

Banco Bilbao’s shares gained 17.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW - Free Report) : This company that operates electronic marketplaces has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. Price and Consensus

Tradeweb Markets Inc. Price and Consensus

Tradeweb Markets Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tradeweb Markets Inc. Quote

Tradeweb’s shares gained 8.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. Price

Tradeweb Markets Inc. Price

Tradeweb Markets Inc. price | Tradeweb Markets Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) - free report >>

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) - free report >>

Galapagos NV (GLPG) - free report >>

Published in

finance