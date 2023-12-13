See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:
Galapagos NV (GLPG - Free Report) : This integrated biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.9% over the last 60 days.
Galapagos’ shares gained 9.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA - Free Report) : This banking company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Banco Bilbao’s shares gained 17.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW - Free Report) : This company that operates electronic marketplaces has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Tradeweb’s shares gained 8.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
