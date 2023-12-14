We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bull of the Day: Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, and a compelling standout in the Utilities sector because of its exposure to nuclear energy. Furthermore, analysts are forecasting very strong long-term EPS share growth, which combined with its historically discounted valuation makes it a top-tier investment consideration.
Company Summary
Constellation Energy Corporation is the country’s leading producer of carbon-free energy, powering 20 million homes and making up 10% of the nation’s renewable electricity. Through its diversified energy assets, including nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar generation facilities it is leading the industry in the transition to renewable utilities.
Constellation as set ambitious goals intending to produce 95% carbon-free electricity by 2030, 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040, a 100% reduction of operations-driven emissions by 2040 and providing 100 percent of business customers with customized data to help them reduce their own carbon footprints.
Earnings Estimates
Analysts have been steadily revising earnings estimates over the last five months, giving it a top Zacks rank, and powering a 36% YTD return. Current quarter earnings estimates have been revised higher by 28% and are expected to climb 1,500% YoY to $1.64 per share. FY23 earnings estimates have increased by 34% and are projected to climb to $7.44 per share.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Valuation
Even with the strong appreciation in the stock, CEG still boasts a very fair relative valuation. It is currently trading at a one year forward earnings multiple of 15.4x, below the industry average of 17.2x, and below its two-year median of 20.3x.
Additionally, with EPS forecast to grow an average 26.3% annually over the next 3-5 years, CEG also enjoys a bargain PEG ratio. Considering the growth estimates and earnings multiple its PEG ratio is 0.58x, indicating a value investing opportunity.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
For investors looking to add exposure to alternative energy stocks, Constellation Energy Corporation is a worthy consideration. Its ambitious and innovative vision, along with its reasonable valuation and strong growth estimates also make it a unique option in the utilities sector.