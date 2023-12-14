See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>
Griffon Corporation (GFF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>
Griffon Corporation (GFF) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 14th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14:
Griffon (GFF - Free Report) : This company which provides consumer, professional, home, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus
Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote
Griffon has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Griffon Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Griffon Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Griffon Corporation Quote
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 2.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Brinker International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Brinker International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Everest Group, Ltd. (EG - Free Report) : This company that provides reinsurance and insurance products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Everest Group, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Everest Group, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Everest Group, Ltd. Quote
Assurant has a PEG ratio of 0.19 comparedwith 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Everest Group, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Everest Group, Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Everest Group, Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.