Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14:

Griffon (GFF - Free Report) : This company which provides consumer, professional, home, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 2.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG - Free Report) : This company that provides reinsurance and insurance products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Assurant has a PEG ratio of 0.19 comparedwith 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


