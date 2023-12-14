Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 14th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 144:

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES - Free Report) : This midstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.5%, compared with the industry average of 6.3%.

