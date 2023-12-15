Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK - Free Report) : This footwear, apparel, and accessories company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Deckers’ shares gained 32.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Origin Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Origin’s shares gained 24.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY - Free Report) : This automobile giant has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren’s shares gained 9.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


