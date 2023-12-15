See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:
Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK - Free Report) : This footwear, apparel, and accessories company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Deckers’ shares gained 32.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Origin Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Origin’s shares gained 24.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY - Free Report) : This automobile giant has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Bayerische Motoren’s shares gained 9.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
