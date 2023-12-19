See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18:
Photronics, Inc. (PLAB - Free Report) : This photomask manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Photronics' shares gained 48.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Dream Finders Homes' shares gained 32.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) : This research and advisory company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Gartner's shares gained 25.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
