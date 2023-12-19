Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18:

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB - Free Report) : This photomask manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Photronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Photronics, Inc. Quote

Photronics' shares gained 48.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Photronics, Inc. Price

Photronics, Inc. Price

Photronics, Inc. price | Photronics, Inc. Quote

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.  

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

Dream Finders Homes' shares gained 32.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. price | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) : This research and advisory company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Gartner, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gartner, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gartner, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gartner, Inc. Quote

Gartner's shares gained 25.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gartner, Inc. Price

Gartner, Inc. Price

Gartner, Inc. price | Gartner, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Gartner, Inc. (IT) - free report >>

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) - free report >>

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) - free report >>

Published in

computers construction