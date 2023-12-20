Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN - Free Report) : This company which distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This retail fuel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT - Free Report) : This energy solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY - Free Report) : This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY - Free Report) : This company which provides insurance agency services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 400% over the last 60 days.

finance oil-energy retail