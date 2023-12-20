We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN - Free Report) : This company which distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This retail fuel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
Nextracker Inc. (NXT - Free Report) : This energy solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.
FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY - Free Report) : This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.
Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY - Free Report) : This company which provides insurance agency services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 400% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.