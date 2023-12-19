See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) - free report >>
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) - free report >>
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 19th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19:
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO - Free Report) : This franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote
Arcos has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 2.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN - Free Report) : This company which distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Quote
Beacon Roofing Supply has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Quote
8x8, Inc. (EGHT - Free Report) : This provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
8x8 Inc Price and Consensus
8x8 Inc price-consensus-chart | 8x8 Inc Quote
8x8 has a PEG ratio of 0.30 comparedwith 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
8x8 Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)
8x8 Inc peg-ratio-ttm | 8x8 Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.