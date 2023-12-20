Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19:

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This yacht brokerage and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.14, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PLDT Inc. (PHI - Free Report) : This company which provides telecommunications and digital services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

PLDT Inc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.39 compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN - Free Report) : This company which distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.26 compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


