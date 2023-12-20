See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19:
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This yacht brokerage and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.14, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PLDT Inc. (PHI - Free Report) : This company which provides telecommunications and digital services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
PLDT Inc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.39 compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN - Free Report) : This company which distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Beacon Roofing Supply has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.26 compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.