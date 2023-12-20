Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT - Free Report) : This automotive access control solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 960% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security Corporation Price and Consensus

Strattec Security Corporation Price and Consensus

Strattec Security Corporation price-consensus-chart | Strattec Security Corporation Quote

Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU - Free Report) : This identity platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

CLEAR Secure, Inc. Price and Consensus

CLEAR Secure, Inc. Price and Consensus

CLEAR Secure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CLEAR Secure, Inc. Quote

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This investment holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC - Free Report) : This company which provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Stewart Information Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Stewart Information Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) : This mobile learning platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 457.1% over the last 60 days.

Duolingo, Inc. Price and Consensus

Duolingo, Inc. Price and Consensus

Duolingo, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Duolingo, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) - free report >>

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) - free report >>

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) - free report >>

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) - free report >>

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks business-services retail