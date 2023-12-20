We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Strattec Security Corporation (STRT - Free Report) : This automotive access control solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 960% over the last 60 days.
Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU - Free Report) : This identity platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This investment holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC - Free Report) : This company which provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) : This mobile learning platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 457.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.