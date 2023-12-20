Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20:

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC - Free Report) : This company which provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Stewart Information Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Stewart Information Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

Stewart's shares gained 28.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Stewart Information Services Corporation Price

Stewart Information Services Corporation Price

Stewart Information Services Corporation price | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU - Free Report) : This identity platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

CLEAR Secure, Inc. Price and Consensus

CLEAR Secure, Inc. Price and Consensus

CLEAR Secure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CLEAR Secure, Inc. Quote

Clear Secure's shares gained 19.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

CLEAR Secure, Inc. Price

CLEAR Secure, Inc. Price

CLEAR Secure, Inc. price | CLEAR Secure, Inc. Quote

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This investment holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

MINISO's shares gained 24.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR price | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) - free report >>

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) - free report >>

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) - free report >>

Published in

finance