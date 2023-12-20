See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20:
Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY - Free Report) : This business development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Runway has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43, compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
KT Corporation (KT - Free Report) : This telecom solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
KT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.19 compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF - Free Report) : This holding company for Orrstown Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Orrstown Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.25 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.