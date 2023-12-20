Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20:

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY - Free Report) : This business development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Runway has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43, compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

KT Corporation (KT - Free Report) : This telecom solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

KT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.19 compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF - Free Report) : This holding company for Orrstown Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Orrstown Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.25 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


