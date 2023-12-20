Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20:

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC - Free Report) : This company which provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Stewart Information Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Stewart Information Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Stewart Information Services Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Stewart Information Services Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This investment holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU - Free Report) : This identity platform provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% the last 60 days.

CLEAR Secure, Inc. Price and Consensus

CLEAR Secure, Inc. Price and Consensus

CLEAR Secure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CLEAR Secure, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

CLEAR Secure, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CLEAR Secure, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CLEAR Secure, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CLEAR Secure, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) - free report >>

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) - free report >>

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail