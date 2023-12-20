See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20:
Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC - Free Report) : This company which provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This investment holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU - Free Report) : This identity platform provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
