We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bear of the Day: The Walt Disney Co. (DIS)
The Walt Disney Company (DIS - Free Report) has assets that span movies, television, publishing, and theme parks. Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the stock, landing it into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Estimates have been taken lower across the board.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition, the company resides in the Zacks – Media Conglomerates industry, which is currently ranked in the bottom 29% of all Zacks industries. What’s been going on with the company? Let’s take a closer look at its current standing.
Disney
Disney shares have faced adverse price action for some time now, down more than 50% since making all-time highs in early 2021 as the company tries to regain its ‘blockbuster’ movie status. Following hit-after-hit throughout the last decade, several of Disney’s recent releases have failed to attract viewers, with slowing Disney+ subscriber growth also hampering results.
The company reported 150.2 million Disney+ subscribers throughout its latest quarterly release, down 14 million, or 8%, from the same period last year. Nonetheless, shares bounced nicely following the mentioned release, helping deliver an 8.3% return since the report date and matching the S&P 500’s performance.
The recent favorable price action off the 2023 lows is undoubtedly a good start, but the company’s earnings picture remains under considerable pressure.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Disney’s growth profile remains overall positive, underpinned by its Growth Style Score of “A’. Consensus expectations for its current year indicate 16.4% earnings growth on nearly 4% higher sales, with FY25 consensus estimates currently suggesting an additional 30% of earnings growth on 5% higher revenues.
The company’s shares presently trade at a 1.9X forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio, beneath the 2.9X five-year median and five-year highs of 4.8X.
Bottom Line
Negative earnings estimate revisions from analysts paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.
The Walt Disney Company (DIS - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.
For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.