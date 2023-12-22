See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21:
FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY - Free Report) : This financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.
FlexShopper Inc. Price and Consensus
FlexShopper Inc. price-consensus-chart | FlexShopper Inc. Quote
FlexShopper's shares gained 67.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FlexShopper Inc. Price
FlexShopper Inc. price | FlexShopper Inc. Quote
PLDT Inc. (PHI - Free Report) : This company which provides telecommunications and digital services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus
PLDT Inc. price-consensus-chart | PLDT Inc. Quote
PLDT's shares gained 20.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PLDT Inc. Price
PLDT Inc. price | PLDT Inc. Quote
BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP - Free Report) : This commercial real estate credit REIT has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus
BrightSpire Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Quote
BrightSpire's shares gained 13.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Price
BrightSpire Capital, Inc. price | BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Quote
