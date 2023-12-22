Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21:

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY - Free Report) : This financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

FlexShopper Inc. Price and Consensus

FlexShopper Inc. Price and Consensus

FlexShopper Inc. price-consensus-chart | FlexShopper Inc. Quote

FlexShopper's shares gained 67.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FlexShopper Inc. Price

FlexShopper Inc. Price

FlexShopper Inc. price | FlexShopper Inc. Quote

PLDT Inc. (PHI - Free Report) : This company which provides telecommunications and digital services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.  

PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus

PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus

PLDT Inc. price-consensus-chart | PLDT Inc. Quote

PLDT's shares gained 20.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PLDT Inc. Price

PLDT Inc. Price

PLDT Inc. price | PLDT Inc. Quote

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP - Free Report) : This commercial real estate credit REIT has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Quote

BrightSpire's shares gained 13.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Price

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Price

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. price | BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PLDT Inc. (PHI) - free report >>

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) - free report >>

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) - free report >>

Published in

finance