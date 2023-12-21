Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21:

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

PLDT Inc. (PHI - Free Report) : This company which provides telecommunications and digital services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% the last 60 days.

PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus

PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus

PLDT Inc. price-consensus-chart | PLDT Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

PLDT Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PLDT Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PLDT Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PLDT Inc. Quote

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% the last 60 days.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PLDT Inc. (PHI) - free report >>

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) - free report >>

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) - free report >>

Published in

finance