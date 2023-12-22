Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU - Free Report) : This online gaming platform operator has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote

BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47% over the last 60 days.

BeiGene, Ltd. Price and Consensus

BeiGene, Ltd. Price and Consensus

BeiGene, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | BeiGene, Ltd. Quote

Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH - Free Report) : This housing solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Legacy Housing Corporation Price and Consensus

Legacy Housing Corporation Price and Consensus

Legacy Housing Corporation price-consensus-chart | Legacy Housing Corporation Quote

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS - Free Report) : This building systems and solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) - free report >>

BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) - free report >>

Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH) - free report >>

DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (DOYU) - free report >>

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary medical