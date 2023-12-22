We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU - Free Report) : This online gaming platform operator has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47% over the last 60 days.
Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH - Free Report) : This housing solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS - Free Report) : This building systems and solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.