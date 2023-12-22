See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22:
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This company which provides kidney dialysis services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ - Free Report) : This company which provides legal services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
LegalZoom.com has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) : This frequency control solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47% over the last 60 days.
M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.63 comparedwith 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
