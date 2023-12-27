We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) : This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote
Knife River Corporation (KNF - Free Report) : This aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.
Knife River Corporation Price and Consensus
Knife River Corporation price-consensus-chart | Knife River Corporation Quote
ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE - Free Report) : This company which produces and supplies engineered products and systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
ESCO Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
ESCO Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | ESCO Technologies Inc. Quote
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus
Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU - Free Report) : This filtration products manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.