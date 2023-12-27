Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) : This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Knife River Corporation (KNF - Free Report) : This aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE - Free Report) : This company which produces and supplies engineered products and systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU - Free Report) : This filtration products manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

