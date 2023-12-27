Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26:

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

Deutsche Telekom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG dividend-yield-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) : This restaurant company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% the last 60 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) - free report >>

Published in

restaurants