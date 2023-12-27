See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 26th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26:
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus
Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.
Deutsche Telekom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)
Deutsche Telekom AG dividend-yield-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) : This restaurant company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% the last 60 days.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.