We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH - Free Report) : This company which produces and sells metallurgical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.
Arch Resources Inc. Price and Consensus
Arch Resources Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arch Resources Inc. Quote
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This water management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company has has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Quote
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN - Free Report) : This cloud computing platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Quote
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX - Free Report) : This multinational bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. Price and Consensus
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.