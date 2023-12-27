Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH - Free Report) : This company which produces and sells metallurgical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Arch Resources Inc. Price and Consensus

Arch Resources Inc. Price and Consensus

Arch Resources Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arch Resources Inc. Quote

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This water management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company has has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Quote

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN - Free Report) : This cloud computing platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Quote

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX - Free Report) : This multinational bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. Price and Consensus

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. Price and Consensus

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) - free report >>

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) - free report >>

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) - free report >>

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) - free report >>

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy utilities