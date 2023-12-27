Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27:

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This water management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Consolidated Water Co's shares gained 29% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.  

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Live Oak Bancshares' shares gained 58.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Price

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Price

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. price | Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH - Free Report) : This company which produces and sells metallurgical products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Arch Resources Inc. Price and Consensus

Arch Resources Inc. Price and Consensus

Arch Resources Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arch Resources Inc. Quote

Arch Resources' shares gained 50.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Arch Resources Inc. Price

Arch Resources Inc. Price

Arch Resources Inc. price | Arch Resources Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) - free report >>

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) - free report >>

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) - free report >>

Published in

finance