See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) - free report >>
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) - free report >>
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27:
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This water management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote
Consolidated Water Co's shares gained 29% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Live Oak Bancshares' shares gained 58.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Price
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. price | Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH - Free Report) : This company which produces and sells metallurgical products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.
Arch Resources Inc. Price and Consensus
Arch Resources Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arch Resources Inc. Quote
Arch Resources' shares gained 50.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Arch Resources Inc. Price
Arch Resources Inc. price | Arch Resources Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.