Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27:

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% the last 60 days.

Repsol SA Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

Repsol SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

