Bull of the Day: Insulet (PODD)
It sure seems like 2024 is coming in like a rock star. The tepid, unsure direction of yesteryear is firmly in the rearview mirror. The Fed has managed to guide us down gently, insuring the “soft landing” that so many investors feared was impossible. Take your hats off to Jerome Powell and celebrate what we are witnessing. It is truly a momentous achievement.
As such, I bet you are looking for a way to celebrate by investing in a winner. The good news is that the Zacks Rank is a great way to find these winners. By leaning on the tried and true Zacks Rank, we can find stocks that have the strongest earnings trends with the highest likelihood of staying winners over the long term. Today’s “Bull of the Day” is one such stock. I’m talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Insulet ((PODD - Free Report) ).
Insulet is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of the Omnipod Insulin Management System. The system is equipped with a self-adhesive, small and lightweight disposable tubeless Omnipod device along with the wireless and handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).
The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is that seven analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year while no less than ten have followed suit for next year. The bullish moves have pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimates from $1.60 to $1.91 for the current year while next year’s number is up from $2.16 to $2.48.
The stock is coming off of a big earnings beat where our Zacks Consensus Estimate called for EPS of 40 cents and the report came in at 71 cents. That 77.5% beat was the latest in a long line of earnings beats. Over the course of the last year, Insulet has beat earnings by an average of 23 cents, more than doubling expectations on average.