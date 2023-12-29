Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 29th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29:

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

