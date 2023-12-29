Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29:

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO - Free Report) : This oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus

Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus

Imperial Oil Limited price-consensus-chart | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

Imperial Oil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.34, compared with 21.25 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Imperial Oil Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Imperial Oil Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Imperial Oil Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

Startek, Inc. (SRT - Free Report) : This business process outsourcing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

StarTek, Inc. Price and Consensus

StarTek, Inc. Price and Consensus

StarTek, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StarTek, Inc. Quote

Startek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.50, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StarTek, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

StarTek, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

StarTek, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | StarTek, Inc. Quote

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT - Free Report) : This IT services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Insight Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Insight Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.19, compared with 28.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) - free report >>

StarTek, Inc. (SRT) - free report >>

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy