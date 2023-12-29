See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) - free report >>
StarTek, Inc. (SRT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) - free report >>
StarTek, Inc. (SRT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29:
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO - Free Report) : This oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus
Imperial Oil Limited price-consensus-chart | Imperial Oil Limited Quote
Imperial Oil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.34, compared with 21.25 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Imperial Oil Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Imperial Oil Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Imperial Oil Limited Quote
Startek, Inc. (SRT - Free Report) : This business process outsourcing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
StarTek, Inc. Price and Consensus
StarTek, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StarTek, Inc. Quote
Startek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.50, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
StarTek, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
StarTek, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | StarTek, Inc. Quote
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT - Free Report) : This IT services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Insight Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Insight Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.19, compared with 28.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Insight Enterprises, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.