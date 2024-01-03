Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY - Free Report) : This company that manufactures non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

BrainsWay’s shares gained 66.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY - Free Report) : This passenger airline company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryanair’s shares gained 38.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.

Equinox’s shares gained 15.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

