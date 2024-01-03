See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:
BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY - Free Report) : This company that manufactures non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.
BrainsWay’s shares gained 66.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY - Free Report) : This passenger airline company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Ryanair’s shares gained 38.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.
Equinox’s shares gained 15.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
