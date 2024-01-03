We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS - Free Report) : This company that operates and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.3% over the last 60 days.
NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR - Free Report) : This computer networking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY - Free Report) : This bill payment technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.