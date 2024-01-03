See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:
Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS - Free Report) : This company that operates and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Global Water Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Global Water Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Water Resources, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
Global Water Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Global Water Resources, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Water Resources, Inc. Quote
Premier Financial Corp. (PFC - Free Report) : This banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.
Premier Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Premier Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Premier Financial Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Premier Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Premier Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Premier Financial Corp. Quote
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.
Independent Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Independent Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
