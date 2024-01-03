Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS - Free Report) : This company that operates and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC - Free Report) : This banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

