Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 4th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:
Outfront Media Inc. (OUT - Free Report) : This leading provider of OOH advertising space in key markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.
International Paper Company (IP - Free Report) : This renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.
