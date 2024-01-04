Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 4th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) : This public homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.90, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT - Free Report) : This leading provider of OOH advertising space in key markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Outfront Media has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.41, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

