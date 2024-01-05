Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO - Free Report) : This regenerative medicine company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 500% over the last 60 days.

Organogenesis Price and Consensus

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM - Free Report) : This producer of shell eggs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.4% over the last 60 days.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Wayfair Inc. (W - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Wayfair Inc. Price and Consensus

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET - Free Report) : This cloud services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Cloudflare, Inc. Price and Consensus

Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH - Free Report) : This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Evolent Health, Inc Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Published in

consumer-staples medical