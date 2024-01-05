We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO - Free Report) : This regenerative medicine company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 500% over the last 60 days.
Organogenesis Price and Consensus
Organogenesis price-consensus-chart | Organogenesis Quote
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM - Free Report) : This producer of shell eggs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.4% over the last 60 days.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote
Wayfair Inc. (W - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Wayfair Inc. Price and Consensus
Wayfair Inc. price-consensus-chart | Wayfair Inc. Quote
Cloudflare, Inc. (NET - Free Report) : This cloud services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Cloudflare, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cloudflare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cloudflare, Inc. Quote
Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH - Free Report) : This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Evolent Health, Inc Price and Consensus
Evolent Health, Inc price-consensus-chart | Evolent Health, Inc Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.