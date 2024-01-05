Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO - Free Report) : This regenerative medicine company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 500% over the last 60 days.

Organogenesis Price and Consensus

Organogenesis Price and Consensus

Organogenesis price-consensus-chart | Organogenesis Quote

Organogenesis’ shares gained 31.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Organogenesis Price

Organogenesis Price

Organogenesis price | Organogenesis Quote

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM - Free Report) : This producer of shell eggs has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.4% over the last 60 days.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote

Cal-Maine’s shares gained 22.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. price | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET - Free Report) : This cloud services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Cloudflare, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cloudflare, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cloudflare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cloudflare, Inc. Quote

Cloudflare’s shares gained 22.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cloudflare, Inc. Price

Cloudflare, Inc. Price

Cloudflare, Inc. price | Cloudflare, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) - free report >>

Organogenesis (ORGO) - free report >>

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples pharmaceuticals