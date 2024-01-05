See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO - Free Report) : This regenerative medicine company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 500% over the last 60 days.
Organogenesis’ shares gained 31.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM - Free Report) : This producer of shell eggs has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.4% over the last 60 days.
Cal-Maine’s shares gained 22.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cloudflare, Inc. (NET - Free Report) : This cloud services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Cloudflare’s shares gained 22.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
