New Strong Buy Stocks for January 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

TIM S.A. (TIMB - Free Report) : This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA - Free Report) : This life-sciences technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS - Free Report) : This clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of medical insurance for cats and dogs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG - Free Report) : This China-based online learning services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 325% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


