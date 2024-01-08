We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
TIM S.A. (TIMB - Free Report) : This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA - Free Report) : This life-sciences technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS - Free Report) : This clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of medical insurance for cats and dogs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG - Free Report) : This China-based online learning services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 325% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.