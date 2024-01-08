See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) - free report >>
A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKBY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) - free report >>
A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKBY) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:
TIM S.A. (TIMB - Free Report) : This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 2%.
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKBY - Free Report) : This transport and logistics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
A.P. Moller-Maersk Price and Consensus
A.P. Moller-Maersk price-consensus-chart | A.P. Moller-Maersk Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of nearly 22%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
A.P. Moller-Maersk Dividend Yield (TTM)
A.P. Moller-Maersk dividend-yield-ttm | A.P. Moller-Maersk Quote
Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Synovus Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Synovus Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Synovus Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Synovus Financial Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
Synovus Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Synovus Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Synovus Financial Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.