Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI - Free Report) : This e-commerce company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Price and Consensus

MercadoLibre has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 1.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

MercadoLibre, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TIM S.A. (TIMB - Free Report) : This telecommunications company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TIM has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG - Free Report) : This software company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Everbridge, Inc. Price and Consensus

Everbridge has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Everbridge, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

